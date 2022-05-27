Adam Woodyatt throws EastEnders return into doubt with new TV role

Adam Woodyatt is due to appear in B&B By The Sea on BBC One.

Adam Woodyatt has cast fresh doubts over when he will return to EastEnders after signing up for a new TV role away from the beloved soap.

The actor is best known for playing EastEnders legend, Ian Beale, and he's been in and around Albert Square since the soap first hit our screens.

However, Adam Woodyatt has not been seen in Walford for some time now, as he took a break from the show in January 2021. Since then, he has starred in the stage adaptation of Peter James' thrilling novel, Looking Good Dead (opens in new tab), and made quite an impression in I'm A Celebrity 2021 alongside fellow soap star, Simon Gregson.

Fans desperate to see Ian Beale back in Albert Square will be waiting even longer, though, as he's now signed up for a new daytime show on the BBC called B&B By The Sea according to The Sun.

Adam has played Ian Beale since the soap started in 1985. (Image credit: BBC)

Each episode of B&B By The Sea will see Great British Menu chef Alex Greene taking a range of celebs to stay at the hotel to create a delicious dish from local ingredients.

In addition to Adam Woodyatt, Deborah Meaden, Richard Blackwood, Linford Christie and Larry Lamb are also set to appear in the new show which The Sun says is currently filming at the Roe Park Resort in Drumraighland.

The full description for the show reads: "Each episode will see a different celebrity guest, all with connections to the coast, stay at the B&B. Taking a personal journey of discovery and reflection, they make the most of the region's produce and the restorative location."

This news comes shortly after Adam hinted his absence from the soap could be permanent. Although it was reported that he was 'in talks' to make his return to the Square in March, Adam appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch to deny these claims.

He said: "I've kind of left, but not left. It's kind of the way the storyline has gone... I'm not there. I could go back and I could not go back! I don't know.

"The speculation has been hysterical. I think everyone is always going to speculate. But there are no plans at the moment", he added.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm. For full listings, check out our TV Guide.