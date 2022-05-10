Ahsoka: Lucasfilm gives exciting update about the latest Star Wars series on Disney Plus

Lucasfilm has made a very exciting announcement about Ahsoka, the latest live-action Disney Plus original Star Wars series.

Across Star Wars social channels, it was revealed that Ahsoka has officially entered production as of Monday, May 9, 2022.

This news was revealed with a behind-the-scenes shot of a director's chair featuring the series logo printed on the back and a cowboy hat hanging from one side, but it doesn't appear to be giving us any further hints at what might be in store.

See if you can spot anything in the image below:

We've known for quite some time that Anakin's former Padawan was getting her own Disney Plus series for quite some time now. Ahsoka was one of many Star Wars projects announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on Disney Investor Day 2020, alongside the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Visions.

Plot details about the series are thin on the ground, but we do know that the story has been penned by the character's co-creator, Dave Filoni.

As you'd expect, Rosario Dawson is back after bringing Ahsoka Tano to life in live-action in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett.

Excitingly, Hayden Christensen is returning to play Anakin Skywalker, aka Ahsoka's former Jedi mentor. As the series is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian (and therefore, after Darth Vader's death), he will likely appear in some sort of flashback.

The third major player we know about right now is Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is on board as Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian warrior and former bounty hunter. Additionally, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have been cast in undisclosed roles, and Ray Stevenson is on hand as a villainous admiral (though not the villainous general, Grand Admiral Thrawn).

We don't have a release date for the new series just yet, but seeing as it has only just entered production, it's likely we won't be seeing it drop onto Disney Plus any time soon.

Luckily, there's plenty more Star Wars content on the way to Disney Plus in the meantime, with Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering on Disney Plus from Friday, May 27 and Andor due to arrive later this year.