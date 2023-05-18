All American gets a new Monday night partner in The CW's fall lineup

The CW made some bold moves as it pertains to its fall 2023-2024 lineup. While All American viewers can breathe a sigh of relief with season 6 of the show settling back into its Monday primetime spot, fans of All American: Homecoming will be disappointed to learn that the spinoff is no longer scheduled to follow the original. Instead, Courtney B. Vance’s 61st Street will air with All American on Monday nights.

The change comes shortly after The CW announced that they acquired the rights of 61st Street from its original home, AMC. The series follows a public defender as he takes on a high-profile case defending a star athlete who is caught in a corrupt legal system after being suspected of an officer's murder. 61st Street also stars King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis.

Now what of All American: Homecoming? That's yet to be determined. The fate of the show, along with those of Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights, remain unknown as the network hasn't made an official declaration about their renewals or cancellations.

Bolstering the rest of The CW's upcoming scripted lineup are shows like Sullivan’s Crossing, The Spencer Sisters and Walker, which is getting a midseason order. You can check out the full fall 2023-2024 lineup just below.

Mondays

All American at 8 pm

61st Street at 9 pm

Tuesdays

Son of A Critch at 8 pm

Run the Burbs at 8:30 pm

Children Ruin Everything at 9 pm

Everyone Else Burns at 9:30 pm

Wednesdays

Sullivan's Crossing at 8 pm

The Spencer Sisters at 9 pm

Thursdays

FBOY Island at 8 pm and 9 pm

Fridays

Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 8 pm

Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9 pm and 9:30 pm

Saturdays

Masters of Illusion at 8 pm and 8:30 pm

World's Funniest Animals at 9 pm and 9:30 pm

Sundays

I Am at 8 pm

The one thing that The CW did not provide about its fall schedule is when we can expect this new lineup to go into effect, as no premiere dates were shared at this time.

The CW is a network on cable/satellite television. Those that don’t have a traditional cable/satellite TV subscription can still watch The CW content live using a live streaming TV service such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV.