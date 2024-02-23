All Creatures Great and Small gives huge Tristan update as two more series announced
The makers of All Creatures Great and Small have revealed that Callum Woodhouse will reprise his role as Tristan Farnon as two more seasons were announced.
Tristan was missing from All Creatures season 4 as the character was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.
However, in an announcement that will thrill fans of the show, it’s been confirmed that Callum will be back for season five as the fun-loving vet. And not only that the makers have also ordered a sixth series!
Also back is Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon. Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall along with Rachel Shenton as the charismatic Helen Herriot. James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody. Plus Patricia Hodge returns as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, who adores her pampered Pekingese Tricki.
The series, which is shown on Channel 5 in the UK and MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US, will begin shooting again in Yorkshire soon.
Each of the new series will be six parts long and there will also be at least two more Christmas specials.
All Creatures Great and Small has been a huge success story for Channel 5, with the latest series pulling in over four million viewers.
On the double series order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus said: "We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter."
Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small is likely to air in the autumn of 2024 on Channel 5, with US viewers probably having to wait until early 2025.
