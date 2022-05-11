All Ghosts episodes to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus

Ghosts has found itself an exclusive streaming home when it returns with its second season in fall 2022, as Paramount Plus has finalized a deal to make it the only place to stream the hit comedy.

As a CBS series, Paramount Plus was already streamed episodes of Ghosts as they were released, but with this new deal the streaming service not only is the place to go to catch up with all new episodes first, but it will have exclusive year-round streaming rights for all episodes of Ghosts.

Right now, all episodes of Ghosts are available to stream on Paramount Plus, but the free, ad-supported service Pluto TV also currently streams Ghosts season 1 episodes.

Based on the BBC comedy of the same name, Ghosts follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who move into a rundown house hoping to turn it into a bed & breakfast. However, Samantha soon discovers that the house is filled with ghosts that only she can see and hear. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long star as the ghosts.

Ghosts was one of the breakout hits of the 2021-2022 TV series. Variety broke down the average Nielsen ratings for network scripted TV shows this TV season and Ghosts was not only the highest-rated new show, it tied as the eighth highest-rated show for the entire year.

While there was no official date given for when Paramount Plus would become the exclusive streaming home for all Ghosts episodes, it should coincide closely with the debut of Ghosts season 2. We don’t have a confirmed date for that either as of yet, but September is a likely bet.

Viewers wanting to be able to stream Ghosts once this move happens will need a Paramount Plus subscription. The good news is that there are options for that. Paramount Plus offers an ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan, but both should allow for consumers to stream the latest episodes of Ghosts after they air. However, with the ad-free plan, consumers can watch the latest episodes of Ghosts live, as well as have access to Paramount Plus original series like 1883, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and more. A seven-day free trial for Paramount Plus is also available.

In case you're wondering, the BBC version of Ghosts is available to stream in the US on HBO Max.