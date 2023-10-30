Ghosts Halloween specials airing on CBS tonight, October 30

While Ghosts season 3 on CBS is delayed, meaning there's no new Halloween special to enjoy this year, fans can still celebrate the holiday with their favorite group of spirits, as the Ghosts Halloween specials from Ghosts season 1 and Ghosts season 2 are going to air on Monday, October 30, on CBS.

The special Halloween-themed episodes are airing back-to-back starting at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. It kicks off with the season 1 episode, simply titled "Halloween," that has the group of ghosts help Sam and Jay protect Woodstone from the kids who annually vandalize it on Halloween. Then it's "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," which has Sam and Jay host a séance that conjures up spirits that know Hetty all too well.

You can watch these episodes live if you have a TV setup with access to CBS, which includes a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a TV antenna to receive local CBS station signals over-the-air or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Select Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch the episode live, specifically Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, as they can live stream their local CBS station.

If you are not a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscriber or just can't sit down to watch the special airings of the Ghosts Halloween specials, then you can still catch up with on-demand via Paramount Plus.

CBS's Ghosts is an American adaptation of the BBC's Ghosts that originated in the UK. The US series follows the same basic premise, where a young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a mansion that they plan to turn into a Bed & Breakfast. However, after an accident, Sam gains the ability to see and communicate with the ghosts that live in the house.

The show stars Rose McIver as Sam and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, with the group of ghosts being played by Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn) and Roman Zaragoza (Sasappis).

As for why there isn't a new Ghosts Halloween special this year, that is due to the strikes that Hollywood has been dealing with for the last several months. The writers' and actors' strike for new labor agreements with the Hollywood studios have delayed many shows from starting new seasons, including Ghosts season 3. While the writers' strike has been settled, the actors' strike is ongoing and it is unclear when new episodes of Ghosts or other popular series will return.

But if you can't wait that long for new Ghosts, CBS is also going to be airing the UK Ghosts on US broadcast TV for the first time starting November 16.

See what other fun, Halloween-themed programming is available this year with WTW's Halloween 2023 TV guide.