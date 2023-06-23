And Just Like That season 2 fans shocked to spot huge error in first episodes: 'Did they forget?!'

Sarah Jessica Parker is back for And Just Like That season 2.

And Just Like That season 2 has landed, and fans were excited to get stuck into the first two episodes of the Sex and the City spin-off. But while there was plenty of drama to get viewers talking, there was one scene in particular that caught everyone's attention.

Following the varying success of And Just Like That season 1, which opened with a huge twist in the first episode, viewers have been looking forward to seeing what Carrie and the gang have been up to since we last saw them.

While Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) has been dating her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has uprooted her life to Los Angeles where her partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) is starring in a new sitcom.

Elsewhere, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is starting to find life with two teenage daughters something of a challenge!

But while we are here for the fashion (a special mention must go to Carrie's pigeon clutch!) and the drama, there was one moment that got everyone talking on social media after fans noticed a continuity error.

As Charlotte stewed over the fact her daughter Lily had sold all her designer clothes to raise funds for some recording equipment, Anthony, who had been invited over to Charlotte and Harry's for dinner scrolled through his phone looking for hot men for work.

But as Harry quipped what a 'lovely dinner' they were having with Charlotte and Anthony both distracted by their screens, Charlotte apologized and said she still couldn't get over the fact Lily had sold all her clothes and was waiting for an apology from the company she gave them to.

But Harry quickly replied that she shouldn't hold her breath for a reply, joking "I am still waiting for an apology from my mother and she has been dead for 10 years!"

But fans were quick to point out the continuity error in the script writing, pointing out that Harry's mother has been dead much longer than 10 years as she had already passed away before he met Charlotte.

Fans took to social media to point out the error...

Errors aside, And Just Like That fans have got eleven episodes to enjoy in this new season, and we now know that the fourth member of the Sex and the City gang will also be returning with Kim Cattrall confirmed to be briefly reprising her role as Samantha Jones. Not long to wait!

The first two episodes of And Just Like That landed on Thursday, June 22, and new episodes land on subsequent Thursdays until all 11 episodes are out.