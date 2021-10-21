‘Animaniacs’ season 2 trailer previews 13 all new, zanier episodes

How can Animaniacs get any zanier, you may ask? Well, Yakko, Wakko and Dot are going to give it all they got in Animaniacs season 2, which just debuted a new trailer ahead of the season’s launch on Hulu Nov. 5.

This new series of Animaniacs is a revival of the popular kids cartoon series from the 1990s that was created by Tom Ruegger and executive produced by Steve Spielberg. With this reboot that debuted in 2020 on Hulu, Spielberg is back on board as an executive producer while showrunning duties have been taken over by Wellesley Wild.

Hulu’s Animaniacs season 2 will once again find Yakko, Wakko and Dot, collectively known as the Warner siblings, causing all kinds of mayhem on the Warner Bros. studio lot — in the trailer we see them steering what appears to be Noah’s ark, doing battle in a Roman coliseum and being so meta the shark jumps them. Meanwhile, Pinky and Brain, everybody’s favorite lab rat duo, will once again attempt to take over the world.

Watch the full trailer below.

The new season of Animaniacs will consist of 13 episodes that will all premiere on Nov. 5. Hulu has already given a green light on a third season of the animated show.

Members of the voice cast for Animaniacs includes Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille and Rob Paulsen.

This is just one of the titles that Hulu is set to debut on its service for subscribers to enjoy this November. Check out the full list of what’s coming to Hulu for November 2021 right here.

Of course, a subscription to Hulu is needed in order to watch Animaniacs or any of the original or library content that Hulu has to offer. The standard streaming subscription is available either as an ad-supported, $6.99 per month plan or an ad-free, $12.99 per month plan. Consumers can also opt to combine Hulu’s streaming offering with a live TV service by signing up for Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Company, which is Hulu’s parent company, also offers the service as part of the Disney Bundle, combining it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee of $13.99.

Season 1 of the new Animaniacs is available to watch in its entirety on Hulu. If you want a throwback for the original series from the ‘90s, that is also available for Hulu subscribers, as well as to rent online.