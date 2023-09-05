Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice tease new show with cheeky nude snap!
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have stripped off to announce the second season of their BBC show.
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have announced their BBC travel show is getting a second season with a very cheeky snap!
The dancing duo, who have become firm favorites with Strictly Come Dancing fans over the years took viewers traveling with them earlier this year in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily — and now the pair are packing their passports once again for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.
Anton and Giovanni, who are returning to the BBC ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 later this month, are great friends and fans loved watching them bond while traveling around Giovanni's home island and sampling the delights the local towns had to offer.
But this time it is Anton's turn to play tour guide as he introduces Giovanni to a place that he fell in love with as a child.
Having spent his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, Anton is very excited for Giovanni to experience everything Spain has to offer from surfing to sangrias and from festivals to flamencos!
Speaking of their new series, Anton said: "My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!"
Giovanni added: "I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!"
Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer and Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be broadcast in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
