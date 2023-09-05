Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice tease new show with cheeky nude snap!

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have announced their BBC travel show is getting a second season with a very cheeky snap!

The dancing duo, who have become firm favorites with Strictly Come Dancing fans over the years took viewers traveling with them earlier this year in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily — and now the pair are packing their passports once again for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

Anton and Giovanni's new series looks to be just as cheeky as the first! (Image credit: BBC)

Anton and Giovanni, who are returning to the BBC ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 later this month, are great friends and fans loved watching them bond while traveling around Giovanni's home island and sampling the delights the local towns had to offer.

But this time it is Anton's turn to play tour guide as he introduces Giovanni to a place that he fell in love with as a child.

Having spent his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, Anton is very excited for Giovanni to experience everything Spain has to offer from surfing to sangrias and from festivals to flamencos!

Anton and Giovanni's Adventures In Sicily was watched by 3.1M when it debuted. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of their new series, Anton said: "My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!"

Giovanni added: "I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!"

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer and Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be broadcast in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.