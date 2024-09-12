Apple TV Plus' new trailer shows that missing people can be funny sometimes

Apple is no stranger to making TV shows about missing women, with the likes of Sugar, Criminal Record and The Changeling amongst the Apple TV Plus Originals which feature it in their plot. A new trailer released by Apple TV Plus shows this same plot, but with a distinct comedic angle.

This trailer is for Where's Wanda?, which is due to debut on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 2. It's Apple's first German-language show and, ahead of the show's release, the company has released a trailer which you can see below.

Where's Wanda? â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Where's Wanda? follows the attempts of two parents to find their missing daughter in a small German town. When the police give up, the duo take matters into their own hands by attempting to surveil the entire town using technology. In their quest, they end up learning the various secrets of their family.

As that plot synopsis suggests, this is a black comedy series. The trailer shows the couple dressing up in outlandish costumes, creating ad-hoc surveillance devices with odd objects, and getting a little too excited about the steamy gossip they've uncovering on their neighbors. In fact, we're warming up a spot on our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows, in case the series is as good as the trailer is.

This all goes to show that you can use common plots, like the search for a missing girl, and find comedic ways to spin it. Comedy is certainly a new one, but if you've seen those other shows we mentioned in the introduction, you'll know it's not the strangest one of any Apple show...

Playing the main couple are Heike Makatsch, known for playing the secretary Mia in Love, Actually, whom sways Alan Rickman's eyes from Emma Thompson, and Axel Stein, whose biggest role is the long-running German comedy Hausmeister Krause: Ordnung Muss Sein.

Two episodes of Where's Wanda? will hit Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 2, and new ones will arrive each week. That means you'll need to wait until mid-November to see the whole thing.

Apple TV Plus normally costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month but we often recommend people check out our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials as there are plenty of ways to check out the streamer's library without paying.