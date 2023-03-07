Avatar: The Way of Water home release set for March 28

The blockbuster smash hit of 2022 ended up being Avatar: The Way of Water, even though it only came out mid-way through December. The long-awaited sequel broke box office records around the world, triumphing over Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

If you skipped out on the theatrical release to wait watch the movie at home, or just want to see it again, the wait to do so is almost over. Disney has confirmed that the sequel to 2009's Avatar will be available to watch online starting March 28.

That's not a streaming service release, though we expect the movie will be added to Disney Plus in the next few months. No, this digital release means you'll be able to rent or buy Avatar: The Way of Water from various online storefronts like Prime Video, Vudu, Movies Ayywhere and Apple TV in the US.

Exact prices have yet to be announced, but generally at first renting the movie online can cost about $20, while buying it is about $25; eventually rental prices go down to under $10. You can also pay more to rent or buy in 4K instead of in 1080p, if you have the right display that supports this.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set many years after Avatar, and it follows the Sully family on the alien planet of Pandora as the return of humans forces them to flee from their forest. There are returning faces from the original as well as new stars, and the special effects were called "excellent" in WTW's Avatar: Way of Water review.

The original movie is available to stream on Disney Plus, as the House of Mouse owns 20th Century Studios, which produced both movies. We usually see the company wait about six months to release pictures on its own platform (though that's by no means an exact science).

While lots of Avatar: The Way of Water fans would likely argue that the movie is best appreciated in theaters, there are certain gadgets you can buy to create a cinematic experience at home.

Our guides to the best smart TVs, best soundbars, best projectors or best Bluetooth speakers will help you immerse yourself more in the movie, enough that you can forget you're not in an IMAX.