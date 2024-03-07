Bargain Hunt vs Flog It! EastEnders fans call out Sonia's funny show mix-up

Sonia Fowler got roped in to looking after baby Charli in EastEnders.

EastEnders fans called out an amusing blunder while Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) looked after baby Charli during last night's episode (Wednesday, March 6).

Sonia was disheartened when she discovered that Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) didn't tell her that she was pregnant. The nurse has been struggling to conceive and is desperate to have a baby through IVF with her boyfriend Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

In last night's episode, Sonia was still upset about the events in Milton Keynes, but she soon got distracted when Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) steamrolled Sonia into looking after her daughter Charli as she had forgotten a school commitment and nobody was around to look after her.

Sonia tried to protest Lily's decision, but she rushed out of the Minute Mart before Sonia could say anymore.

Sonia went to Lily's house to take care of Charli, but struggled to soothe her when she started crying.

Sonia Fowler soon bonded with baby Charli. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia was at a loss on what to do and tried to work out if Charli wanted to play or was hungry. She then sat down on the sofa with Charli on her lap and accidentally switched on the TV.

To her relief, Charli stopped crying when an episode of Flog It! came on. After, Sonia cradled her in a pink blanket and watched the TV, reminiscing of when her daughter Bex Fowler was a baby.

Flog It! came on the TV screen. (Image credit: BBC)

Looking down at Charli, Sonia said: "Do you know? My Bex used to like watching Bargain Hunt. Course, it was David Dickinson back then, not this new bloke. But I think you've got very good taste. See? Ain't so bad, is it?"

She continued: "Do you know? The best ones are the ones you don't expect. They all go for gold and silver. Ain't worth much anymore. Teaspoons and old pots. But every now and again... someone makes a fortune out of an old coat rack. Just teaches you, doesn't it? Life doesn't always go to plan. You've just got to hope it turns out right in the end."

Despite the emotional monologue, amused fans pointed out that Sonia was actually watching Flog It! and not Bargain Hunt like she said...

Obsessed with Sonia showing baby Charli an episode of “Bargain Hunt” but actually watching Flog It #EastendersMarch 6, 2024 See more

That's a very old episode of Flog It, Sonia, not Bargain Hunt. What year is this, 2003?? #EastEndersMarch 6, 2024 See more

Bit of an error in today's #EastEnders. Sonia taking about watching #BargainHunt with Becks, when it is clearly #FlogIt on the TV.....March 6, 2024 See more

Sonia that is a very old episode of Flog It 😂 #EastendersMarch 6, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.