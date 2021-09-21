BBC reveals new 'Silent Witness' cast member, Simone Tyler

Silent Witness season 24 is about to gain another forensics expert!

Earlier today, the BBC announced that Genesis Lynea would be joining the cast as forensic ecologist, Dr. Simone Tyler.

Simone becomes involved in the show when Nikki Alexander asks her to help Nikki and Jack Hodgson to solve a murder. Simone Tyler apparently questions whether she has the skills necessary to help in the Lyell Centre, as she feels more comfortable in an academic lab.

Talking about joining the show, Genesis Lynea said: "Simone Tyler is a zealous and meticulous ecologist who is making a massive jump from museum to the mortuary.

"It's been a lovely surprise to film a project during such a testing time, with so much to learn and sink my teeth into. It's really fulfilling to learn a new way of thinking and seeing through the eyes of Simone - as she learns, I learn. The science of forensics is very intricate work and it's been fun to play alongside the Silent Witness team. Watch this space!"

Genesis Lynea is an actress who is best known for playing Archie Hudson in Casualty. When she first arrived on the scene, Archie clashed with fan-favourite Connie Beauchamp (played by Amanda Mealing). She also portrayed Natacha in Netflix's fantasy series, Shadow and Bone.

Lawrence Till, executive producer for BBC Studios Production adds: "It is a delight to welcome Genesis and integrate a new forensic specialism to Silent Witness.

"Forensic Ecology is the analysis of human remains, bugs, plants, soil samples, and other particulates from crime scenes and is vital in proving the presence of a body and its deposition to establish a time and place of death. It is a great addition to the pathology carried out by Nikki Alexander and Forensic Science executed by Jack Hodgson.

"Genesis brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm to Silent Witness and plays Simone with a great sense of fun. I'm confident she will quickly become a much-loved addition to the team."

Silent Witness continues tonight at 9 pm on BBC1 — for full listings see our TV Guide.