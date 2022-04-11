Before the 90 Days fans confused by Mike and Ximena reunion

As host Shaun Robinson brought the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All to a close for the season, viewers were left scratching their heads trying to figure out what they just watched. Gino was caught in another lie (this time about how many nude photos of Jasmine he messaged people), there was an inexplicable gang up on Ella about her cheating when she wasn’t the only one with fidelity issues, but the most shocking part of the season 5 reunion was Mike and Ximena.

Mike and Ximena were never the picture-perfect couple. Many times throughout the season, it looked like she couldn’t even stand to be in the same room as him. In fact, by the last few episodes, she said she didn’t love him, didn’t want to marry him and kicked Mike out of her home in Columbia. Mike would further go on to call her every insulting name he could think of and some fans of the 90 Day spinoff were left thinking Ximena may have used Mike for his money and the two were done. So when it was revealed at the Tell All that Mike and Ximena are trying to give it another shot, viewers were left confused.

Why would the two want to get back together? Especially, when Ximena repeated last night she didn’t love him. Also, how were the other couples on the stage vilifying Ximena?

So yes, Ximena was clearly happy to take Mike’s money and she admitted to being mean to him at times, but Mike is the one that kept going back to her. Furthermore, it was revealed that he was the one that actually volunteered to fund Ximena’s lifestyle in the first place. Not to mention, Mike was out of line when he initially refused to leave the home she shares with her kids in their last explosive argument.

You’d think the other couples knowing this information would have thrown away some of their criticism of Ximena, like Mike should have done with that dirty tissue he stuffed in the back seat of that cab (still the most cringeworthy moment of the season).

Fans react to Mike and Ximena’s relationship status

In spite of the opinions of Kimberly, Jasmine and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 cast, fans did not jump on board the "poor Mike" train.

I wanna punch my screen right now! How are all the cast siding with Mike when he’s been verbally abusive and very controlling to Ximena? Don’t they see what we’ve seen when he refused to leave her home? #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #ximena #mike #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1AIkc9QWIwApril 10, 2022 See more

Everyone is gaining up on Ximena but did they see how Mike slut shamed her and refused to leave after she asked him too #90dayfianceApril 11, 2022 See more

Hamza knows what’s up with Mike and Ximena. @90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/YRva8qBpKuApril 10, 2022 See more

Yo I really don’t understand why everyone was attacking Ximena when Mike was the one who offered to maintain her. He’s trying to buy her love and it’s not working. He’s NOT the victim. #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebefore90days pic.twitter.com/aXHaXe7cdoApril 11, 2022 See more

Ok so we all agree Mike is willingly buying Ximena.And Ximena says she doesn't love him. And Mike is still willingly in it.Why is this Ximena's problem? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebefore90daysApril 10, 2022 See more