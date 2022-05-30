Bridgerton and Euphoria collide as stars are spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix

Two of the world’s biggest TV shows, Bridgerton and Euphoria collided this weekend as two of the main stars were spotted hanging out at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 and Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in Euphoria were seen together at the major racing event in Monte Carlo.

The pair posed together outside the Red Bull Racing garage alongside the CEO of Tag Heuer, Frédéric Arnault but it wasn't just Bridgerton and Euphoria stars enjoying the day. Another huge star was also there in the shape of Grey’s Anatomy fan-favorite Patrick Dempsey, who is famously known for playing surgeon Derek Shepherd, commonly referred to as ‘McDreamy’ in the popular medical drama.

The stars posed together outside the Red Bull Racing garage. (Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Simone, Jacob and Patrick weren’t the only mega stars to attend the lavish event, with supermodel Naomi Campbell also making an appearance to support her friend, Lewis Hamilton as well as Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

After appearing in another Netflix hit, Sex Education, Simone has become a huge household name after playing Kate in Bridgerton.

The second season saw Kate fall in love and marry the viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and their relationship was a huge hit with Bridgerton fans.

Now, much to the joy of fans, she’s set to return to Bridgerton season 3.

Simone has confirmed her return to Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Talking exclusively with Deadline, she said: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3. In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

"I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it," she added.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

Euphoria seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO and NOW TV.