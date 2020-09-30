How to watch the Carabao Cup live online

Round 4 of the Carabao Cup — aka the EFL Cup — is this week, with eight matches over three days. This tournament pits nearly 100 teams from the English Football League against each other in a massive competition that sees the top four levels in the English football system going at it.

And you're not going to want to miss a single minute of play. (Which is good, because you don't have to!)

Here's how to watch this round of the League Cup, where anything can happen!

How to watch the Carabao Cup live from the United States

All of the fourth-round games of the Carabao Cup will be available in the United States on ESPN+. That's he streaming service from the eponymous sports network, and it's available on pretty much any modern platform — phones and tablets, smart TVs, streaming boxes like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

ESPN+ runs $5.99 a month, or $49.99 a year if you want to save a little and don't mind paying for a year up front. Or if you're really serious about things, check out the epic ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that gets you all three services for just $12.99 a month — essentially giving you one for free.

How to watch the Carabao Cup: The schedule

Here's who's playing who in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. All games are available on ESPN+, and all times are Eastern.

Tuesday's game:

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 1

Wednesday's games:

Newport County vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester City, 2 p.m.

Brighton vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday's games:

Brentford vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Stoke City, 2 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

The fifth round isn't scheduled to take place until just before Christmas. The semifinals follow after that the first week of the new year, with the final of the Carabao Cup scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021.