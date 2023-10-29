Casualty boss teases that his FINAL episodes will explore a 'really exciting story'

We've all been waiting with bated breath for Casualty to return to screens.

Producer Jon Sen, who will be leaving Casualty next year, has given us some insight into what to expect from the return storylines, which will undoubtedly include some explosive events after tensions were left at a high point at Holby.

'So my final episodes will go out in 2024 and we come back on towards the end of the year with a really exciting storyline, which involves Stevie grappling with the PTSD she feels from her upbringing and that dovetails perfectly with an ongoing issue with the hospital,' Jon said in a recent interview with the Radio Times.

So it's a really exciting story that we're telling over the next, kind of, three months and that comes back towards the end of the year.'

The popular BBC One show has been off air since Saturday 16th September to make way for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

While an exact return date hasn't been confirmed just yet, we do know that the popular drama is set to return to screens 'later this year'.

Producer Jon Sen announced he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the year. but he isn't the only one who will be leaving the show.

Charlie Fairhead will hang up his scrubs when the show returns to screens as he bids farewell to Holby after 37 years, while actress Kirsty Mitchel teased that it will be an 'emotional' end for Charlie.

Strictly contestant Nigel Harman will also be leaving his role as the much-loved Dr Max Cristie.

When asked by the Radio Times about Max and Jodie's [his on-screen daughter] future, Sen revealed, 'All I can say about that is that it's worth tuning in for because the excitement of that father-daughter relationship really comes to a head, and we're really excited about what the audience is going to think about him and his exit and his final story, and that all sits as part of that new chapter in the show.'

We can't wait for Casualty to be back on the TV! Watch this space for more details on the exact date it will be back on screens.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One