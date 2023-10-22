Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell reveals ‘emotional’ exit for this character when the BBC show returns

Casualty may not be on screens again until later this year, but actor Kirstie Mitchell has revealed that there's some tough viewing ahead when the long-running BBC show comes back to screens.

Kirsty Mitchell (who plays Faith in Casualty) has revealed that it will be an 'emotional' goodbye for Charlie Fairhead (played by Derek Thompson) in the show.

Charlie Fairhead will hang up his scrubs when the show returns to screens as he bids farewell to Holby after 37 years.

The star teased the upcoming storylines during an interview with Express.co.uk while she was attending the Inside Soap Awards.

'We’re shooting those episodes now and it’s emotional isn’t it?' Kirsty revealed during the awards. 'It’s an emotional thing for the character. He is Casualty.'

The actor continued, 'He’s what me and my nana used to sit down and watch you know. She loved him.

'We’re all very fond of him.'

While we don't know precisely why he will be leaving the BBC show just yet, there is a surprise twist heading for Charlie's exit storyline, which is set to air next year.

(Image credit: BBC)

Sarah Seggari (who plays Rida in the show) also teased an 'explosive' storyline ahead, as her character's fake relationship with Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) continues.

'It gets explosive right from the start actually. Me and Rash go on quite a big journey so you’ll have to watch,' she laughed.

'I’m really excited to watch it because we filmed it so long ago and I’m way in the future of that storyline so it’ll be nice for everybody else to catch up with us and see what they think.'

We can't wait for Casualty to be back on the TV! Watch this space for more details on the exact date it will be back on screens.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.