Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell reveals ‘emotional’ exit for this character when the BBC show returns
Casualty is due back on screens before the end of the year
Casualty may not be on screens again until later this year, but actor Kirstie Mitchell has revealed that there's some tough viewing ahead when the long-running BBC show comes back to screens.
Kirsty Mitchell (who plays Faith in Casualty) has revealed that it will be an 'emotional' goodbye for Charlie Fairhead (played by Derek Thompson) in the show.
Charlie Fairhead will hang up his scrubs when the show returns to screens as he bids farewell to Holby after 37 years.
The star teased the upcoming storylines during an interview with Express.co.uk while she was attending the Inside Soap Awards.
'We’re shooting those episodes now and it’s emotional isn’t it?' Kirsty revealed during the awards. 'It’s an emotional thing for the character. He is Casualty.'
The actor continued, 'He’s what me and my nana used to sit down and watch you know. She loved him.
'We’re all very fond of him.'
While we don't know precisely why he will be leaving the BBC show just yet, there is a surprise twist heading for Charlie's exit storyline, which is set to air next year.
Sarah Seggari (who plays Rida in the show) also teased an 'explosive' storyline ahead, as her character's fake relationship with Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) continues.
'It gets explosive right from the start actually. Me and Rash go on quite a big journey so you’ll have to watch,' she laughed.
'I’m really excited to watch it because we filmed it so long ago and I’m way in the future of that storyline so it’ll be nice for everybody else to catch up with us and see what they think.'
We can't wait for Casualty to be back on the TV! Watch this space for more details on the exact date it will be back on screens.
Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
