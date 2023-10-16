Casualty fans all saying the SAME thing about show's shock return

Casualty fans are all talking about the medical drama's return after it went on an extended break.

Casualty logo.
When is Casualty coming back? (Image credit: BBC)

Ever since Casualty announced it was taking a break from the schedules, fans have been desperate to know when the hit medical drama will return to our screens.

The busy Holby ED has been brimming with explosive drama so far this year — with a devastating death, unexpected resignations and shock arrivals all sending shockwaves across the hospital.

So it's no surprise that fans can't wait to see what happens next for their beloved characters and were eager to know when it will be coming back as part of their Saturday viewing...

In September, What To Watch confirmed that Casualty was taking an extended break from the schedules until further notice, but will be returning to our screens later this year. 

At this time, there is no official date for when Casualty will return, but an official spokesperson confirmed the show will be back later this year.

When it eventually returns, one thing's for sure is that Holby will be a very different place, with many character's careers and lives hanging in balance.

Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is under investigation after her nephew Teddy reported her for travelling to Switzerland to accompany her ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh) in his assisted suicide decision. Does this spell the end for Jan's career?

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) handed in their resignation while Jan was away — where does that leave their friendship?

Meanwhile, Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) was sentenced to 12 months in prison, half in prison and half on licence, for falling asleep at the wheel and causing a car accident that fatally injured Ashley Morgan's (Connor Curren) mum.

Now, her children Mia Barron (Jada Wallace-Mitchell) and Amber Baptiste are left to fend for themselves. How will they get on without their mum's support?

Donna faces the music, with Mia by her side.

Donna Jackson was sent to prison after causing a road accident, leaving behind her daughters Mia and Amber. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) managed to survive a deadly overdose, will she listen to her loved ones and go to rehab?

Dr Max Christie's (Nigel Harman) life is on the line as he desperately needs a kidney transplant or he'll die. But with Donna no longer around to distract him, it's time to face the facts.

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) will also be hanging up his scrubs as he bids farewell to Holby after 37 years.

Details of Charlie's dramatic departure are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but there is a surprise twist heading for Charlie's exit storyline that is set to air next year. 

