Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about the new paramedic

Casualty viewers are calling newcomer Indie an 'icon'
Casualty has returned to screens, and there's a new paramedic that has everybody talking.
Indie Jankowski (played by Naomi Wakszlak) has entered the show as a student paramedic — and she's already made a big impression, with some Casualty viewers calling newcomer Indie an 'icon'.
During the latest instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 11th January 2024) viewers saw Indie thrust into a difficult situation, helping a victim of a drive-by shooting who was secretly carrying a gun.
The young paramedic displayed quick reactions, persuading the man to surrender his gun by urging him to get treatment for his leg.
'Loving Indie already,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another said, 'Also indie is an absolute queen i am so obsessed.'
And a third wrote, 'Well, Indie couldn't be making a better first impression.'
And another fan of the BBC medical drama wrote, 'indie is such an icon #Casualty.'
While another said, 'indie moving the van STOP HAHAHA.'
And another Casualty fan commented, 'Just got to end of tonight's #Casualty on @BBCiPlayer. A really good episode tonight. Warming to the new paramedic Indie. Jodie crossed a line whilst my heart broke for Faith.'
Another fan summed up the episode, saying, 'Indie has to bite the bullet on her first day. Jodie has boundaries issue. Faith has a lot to cope with.'
Meanwhile, another wrote, 'If that van driver comes in to make a complaint about Indie, he can do one.'
Casualty episode Bite the Bullet aired on BBC1 on Saturday 11 January 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
