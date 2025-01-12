Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about the new paramedic

Casualty has returned to screens, and there's a new paramedic that has everybody talking.

Indie Jankowski (played by Naomi Wakszlak) has entered the show as a student paramedic — and she's already made a big impression, with some Casualty viewers calling newcomer Indie an 'icon'.

During the latest instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 11th January 2024) viewers saw Indie thrust into a difficult situation, helping a victim of a drive-by shooting who was secretly carrying a gun.

The young paramedic displayed quick reactions, persuading the man to surrender his gun by urging him to get treatment for his leg.

'Loving Indie already,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Loving Indie already. #Casualty https://t.co/jpZLjQvHn7January 11, 2025

While another said, 'Also indie is an absolute queen i am so obsessed.'

also indie is an absolute queen i am so obsessed #casualtyJanuary 11, 2025

And a third wrote, 'Well, Indie couldn't be making a better first impression.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, Indie couldn't be making a better first impression. #CasualtyJanuary 11, 2025

And another fan of the BBC medical drama wrote, 'indie is such an icon #Casualty.'

While another said, 'indie moving the van STOP HAHAHA.'

indie is such an icon #CasualtyJanuary 11, 2025

indie moving the van STOP HAHAHA #casualty pic.twitter.com/IRMIj2dpZHJanuary 11, 2025

And another Casualty fan commented, 'Just got to end of tonight's #Casualty on @BBCiPlayer. A really good episode tonight. Warming to the new paramedic Indie. Jodie crossed a line whilst my heart broke for Faith.'

Just got to end of tonight's #Casualty on @BBCiPlayer. A really good episode tonight. Warming to the new paramedic Indie. Jodie crossed a line whilst my heart broke for Faith 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/i26fHiHw4wJanuary 11, 2025

Another fan summed up the episode, saying, 'Indie has to bite the bullet on her first day. Jodie has boundaries issue. Faith has a lot to cope with.'

Indie has to bite the bullet on her first day. - https://t.co/jpZLjQvHn7Jodie has boundaries issue. Faith has a lot to cope with.@Rachel__Harper's @BBCCasualty, tonight, 21:20 on @BBCOne / @BBCiPlayer.Full synopsis and 20 spoiler pics.#Casualty #PublicProperty #BiteTheBullet pic.twitter.com/SOSUejxs3oJanuary 11, 2025

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'If that van driver comes in to make a complaint about Indie, he can do one.'

Casualty episode Bite the Bullet aired on BBC1 on Saturday 11 January 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC.

Tune in next week on Saturday 17th August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.