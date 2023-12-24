Casualty fans can expect this BIG change ahead of the show's return
Casualty is coming back before the year is out
Casualty fans have been eagerly awaiting its return since the hit medical drama announced its break in the autumn — and there's not much longer to go!
The return date of Casualty has been announced for December 30th, but there's one big change when it comes to the viewing schedule of the BBC medical drama.
For keen Casualty fans, they can get their fix even earlier than usual when the new season begins again this December.
Viewers can now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer — starting on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This is the same format that BBC's EastEnders also follows.
This season, the series will also only be 36 episodes long, which is the new norm for the show going forward.
Show producers have been gradually teasing what to expect from the highly-anticipated new series.
An official post from Casualty producers read last week, 'You think you know Nigel Harman? Get to know Max Catch Nigel from Saturday 30th December in new #Casualty.'
It's safe to say that viewers have been missing Casualty on screens, as a staple part of Saturday night TV since it was launched in 1986. Along with Strictly Come Dancing, it's one of the most popular weekend shows for the BBC.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episodefor all the latest news and spoilers.
