Casualty fans have mixed feelings after SHOCK emotional death

Casualty fans were left in shock after a surprise death rocked Holby, putting an end to one of the most turbulent love triangles in Casualty history.
During the latest instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday, 22nd February 2025), Siobhan's husband and Stevie's love interest, Rich (played by Michael Keogh) was tragically killed, leaving the two women
'Genuinely devastated for Stevie. I'll actually miss Rich too. The way he went about things was wrong but he always stuck to his guns, he was head over heels for Stevie and they made each other happy,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
They then continued, 'Death was the only way Siobhan was letting him go though.'
But others were glad to see the back of the character, with another writing, 'Thank goodness Rich is gone.
'I hated seeing Siobhan still willing to do anything to keep him and Stevie's well rid.'
While another said, 'Siobhan needs to drop the attitude with Stevie tbh. I get it she slept with your husband but it was OK to encourage her when you thought it was someone else's.'
And another agreed, 'Siobhan making the active choice not to tell Stevie? That's just plain nasty. Beyond spiteful & why?
'Cuz Rich's last words were asking her to tell Stevie he loved her sadly & at the end of the day does he really matter? He's gone now, they should be united in grief.'
But not everybody was so tolerant, with another fan writing, 'Another heartbreaking episode of Casualty, although if I was Siobhan, I would have slapped stevie by now!'
Tune in next week on Saturday 1st Marchto find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
