Casualty fans 'in FLOODS of tears' after iconic character leaves the show

Casualty viewers paid their respects to Charlie Fairhead, who left the show after 38 years
Casualty fans were left feeling very emotional in last night's episode after one of the show's most-loved characters left the show after 38 years.
In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 16th March) we bid farewell to Charlie Fairhead in heartwarming scenes. In the episode, titled 'Charlie' the nurse was seen fighting for his life, but after eventually pulling through he left the ED in a car with a sign saying 'Just retired' on display.
'I must be tired because I’ve just watched Charlie’s last episode of #Casualty and I am in absolute floods of tears,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
I must be tired because I’ve just watched Charlie’s last episode of #Casualty and I am in absolute floods of tears 😭March 16, 2024
To which another fan replied, praising the final storyline for the character, 'Me too, that ending was brilliant.'
While another said, 'Me too,' alongside three crying emojis.
While another wrote, again praising the writers of the show, 'Couldn't think of a better way to write out charlie fairhead so happy they didn't kill him off. derek has played this iconic character for 38 years and his last episode was written so beautifully especially the flashbacks.'
couldn't think of a better way to write out charlie fairhead so happy they didn't kill him off. derek has played this iconic character for 38 years and his last episode was written so beautifully especially the flashbacks 💛 #casualty pic.twitter.com/dZOGe0fIFNMarch 16, 2024
To which another Casualty fan replied, 'Goodbye Charlie. I wish you'd had a flashback of Megan the Greenie (Brenda Fricker).'
And another wrote, 'It was one special episode and it was lovely seeing Josh too brilliant acting all round and the flash backs was special too.'
While another said, 'Aww bless him, that program will never be the same with out him…'
It's clear that Charlie's impact has had a very emotional impact. Only last week, Casualty fans were threatening to 'riot' over Charlie's exit plot, so it's good to see how well his final episode was received.
Another fan of the character wrote, 'Holby ED: 1986 Charlie Fairhead arrives in his ICONIC Yellow Car. Exactly 38 years later he leaves Holby in the exact same car. A full circle moment and a beautiful way to end Charlie's time on #Casualty. Loved the flashback to young & old Charlie and Stevie at the end too.'
Holby ED: 1986 Charlie Fairhead arrives in his ICONIC Yellow Car. Exactly 38 years later he leaves Holby in the exact same car.A full circle moment and a beautiful way to end Charlie's time on #Casualty. Loved the flashback to young & old Charlie and Stevie at the end too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sm91ZOaYvkMarch 17, 2024
We'll miss you, Charlie!
Tune in next week on Saturday 23rd March to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
