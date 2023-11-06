Casualty fans praise 'brilliant' video on social media but that they 'miss many of the faces' in the clip

Casualty fans are clearly missing the Saturday night show, but were pleased to see a 'brilliant' video posted online in the meantime.

The official Casualty X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of three characters dressed up with the caption, 'Me rocking up to my post-Halloween shift', with the words 'Never again' written about it and a shocked emoji.

Fans were clearly pleased to see this 'funny' video pop on their screens.

'That’s brilliant!! So serious and so funny!' wrote one fan.

Before continuing, 'Especially straight after Hallowe’en and seeing Lee Mead’s Amazing Show. Haven’t seen this clip before, Lee as the Incredible Hulk, so love seeing this today. Is that Strictly’s Nigel Harman as Batman too?'

While another said, 'Miss many of the faces in that short clip.....'

And a third wrote, 'I remember this do well Loved Lee in Casualty (and Holby) Would love to see on our screens again.'

While another said, 'Loved that scene and the song.'

Recently, Casualty star Charles Ven has given fans an exciting update about the BBC show's return with some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Charles, who plays Jacob Masters in Casualty, took X, formerly Twitter, to post new pictures alongside his co-stars Milo Clarke (who plays Teddy Gowan) and Diane Botcher (who plays Jan Jenning).

'Had too much fun today with this mob,' he captioned the tweet.

And in even better news, when a follower asked when Casualty will be back on TV, Charles replied that the medical drama will return 'very soon'.

The BBC has yet to officially announce how long fans will have to wait for the series to return, but has said it will be in 2023.

With only two months of the year left, it looks like that could be very soon indeed.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.