Casualty fans spotlight 'PHENOMENAL' performance after epic return
Casualty viewers are all saying the same thing about this actor
Casualty is finally back! And fans of the BBC show couldn't be happier.
A new instalment of Casualty aired last night on Saturday 30th December, with the familiar faces of Holby back on screens and it's safe to say viewers have been celebrating the return of Casualty on social media.
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness and there was one character in particular who impressed viewers in last night's episode. After facing her addiction issues, Faith has finally turned a corner and is getting the help she needs.
'So happy #Casualty is back & it's as powerful as ever I just wanted to give Faith a big hug & tell her it will all be okay & so proud of her is as phenomenal as ever,' wrote one fan.
So happy #Casualty is back & it's as powerful as ever 👏I just wanted to give Faith a big hug & tell her it will all be okay & so proud of her 🤗❤@KirstyLMitchell is as phenomenal as ever 👏❤December 31, 2023
While another commented, 'Stunning performance @KirstyLMitchell I’m really proud of Faith glad she’s on the mend and decided to return to her job Xx'
Stunning performance @KirstyLMitchell I’m really proud of Faith glad she’s on the mend and decided to return to her job Xx #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023
And a third wrote, '#Casualty is back and for 50 minutes there everything was right in my world (there is one thing I would have liked to have seen but i'm guessing we'll get caught up on the time jump at some point, we'll kinda have to cos of Jan but I hope we see Faith and Stevie in that too).'
#Casualty is back and for 50 minutes there everything was right in my world 🥰 (there is one thing I would have liked to have seen but i'm guessing we'll get caught up on the time jump at some point, we'll kinda have to cos of Jan but I hope we see Faith and Stevie in that too)December 30, 2023
While other fans commented how they like to see Faith work things out with Dylan now that she's turned a corner.
'It’s nice to see faith and Dylan scenes again I really wish they’d worked out they would have made such a lovely couple and are suited for each other,' wrote another fan on the social media platform.
It’s nice to see faith and Dylan scenes again I really wish they’d worked out they would have made such a lovely couple and are suited for each other #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023
Actor Kirsty Mitchell currently celebrated four years on Casualty with a heartfelt post that read, 'Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith.
'Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and connection ahead!'
Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith. 🏥💚 Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and… https://t.co/pseR1iEAPuDecember 28, 2023
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer — starting on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris