Casualty fans spotlight 'PHENOMENAL' performance after epic return

Casualty is finally back! And fans of the BBC show couldn't be happier.

A new instalment of Casualty aired last night on Saturday 30th December, with the familiar faces of Holby back on screens and it's safe to say viewers have been celebrating the return of Casualty on social media.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness and there was one character in particular who impressed viewers in last night's episode. After facing her addiction issues, Faith has finally turned a corner and is getting the help she needs.

'So happy #Casualty is back & it's as powerful as ever I just wanted to give Faith a big hug & tell her it will all be okay & so proud of her is as phenomenal as ever,' wrote one fan.

So happy #Casualty is back & it's as powerful as ever 👏I just wanted to give Faith a big hug & tell her it will all be okay & so proud of her 🤗❤@KirstyLMitchell is as phenomenal as ever 👏❤December 31, 2023 See more

While another commented, 'Stunning performance @KirstyLMitchell I’m really proud of Faith glad she’s on the mend and decided to return to her job Xx'

Stunning performance @KirstyLMitchell I’m really proud of Faith glad she’s on the mend and decided to return to her job Xx #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, '#Casualty is back and for 50 minutes there everything was right in my world (there is one thing I would have liked to have seen but i'm guessing we'll get caught up on the time jump at some point, we'll kinda have to cos of Jan but I hope we see Faith and Stevie in that too).'

#Casualty is back and for 50 minutes there everything was right in my world 🥰 (there is one thing I would have liked to have seen but i'm guessing we'll get caught up on the time jump at some point, we'll kinda have to cos of Jan but I hope we see Faith and Stevie in that too)December 30, 2023 See more

While other fans commented how they like to see Faith work things out with Dylan now that she's turned a corner.

'It’s nice to see faith and Dylan scenes again I really wish they’d worked out they would have made such a lovely couple and are suited for each other,' wrote another fan on the social media platform.

It’s nice to see faith and Dylan scenes again I really wish they’d worked out they would have made such a lovely couple and are suited for each other #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023 See more

Actor Kirsty Mitchell currently celebrated four years on Casualty with a heartfelt post that read, 'Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith.

'Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and connection ahead!'

Time really does fly! Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 4 years on #Casualty as Faith. 🏥💚 Huge thanks to the phenomenal cast, dedicated crew, producers and most of all the wonderful fans who've made this journey so special. Here's to more moments of drama, growth, and… https://t.co/pseR1iEAPuDecember 28, 2023 See more

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer — starting on Saturday, December 30, 2023.