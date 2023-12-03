Casualty star Nigel Harman reveals why he left Strictly Come Dancing in emotional interview

Casualty star Nigel Harman has revealed why he quit Strictly Come Dancing.

The popular contestant on the show had to leave the competition due to an injury, he revealed to Strictly host Claudia Winkleman.

It was previously announced by the BBC that the Casualty actor had to leave the competition due to an injury sustained in rehearsals, but this is the first time the actor has spoken out about the exit.

He explained to Claudia Winkleman, “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and, as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed, I was in A&E.

"I’ve done something to my rib and it’s quite painful.”

Nigel continued to say that he “loved” his experience on the show, continuing "This really hasn’t sunk in. When I watched everyone come down the stairs, I was a bit like, 'Oh, this is real, I'm not a part of this anymore'."

Nigel's dance partner, Katya Jones, said in response, "It’s quite hard to talk about it, I’m not going to lie. I’ve absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on a dancefloor. I hope you got something out of this that you’re going to cherish forever."

To which Nigel responded, "The only reason I'm standing here is 'cause of all the work you've put into me. You turn up every day with hundreds of great ideas, you challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh. But, most of all, you're just part of me now."

The official account for @BBCCasualty sent their messages of condolences, writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'Sending our love to Nigel Harman Everyone at #Casualty is wishing you a speedy recovery! You're welcome in the E.D, we will take care of you.'

