Celebs Go Dating's future confirmed as Channel 4 releases statement

Celebs Go Dating will return for season 13, following the huge success of the previous instalments of the E4 dating series.

The previous season alone saw a staggering 95 million views across various social platforms, so there'll be even more dating drama coming up when the hit reality show returns later this year.

Right now, we don't have a confirmed release date for Celebs Go Dating but we do know that it will return to E4 once again.

Speaking about the success of the show, Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, at Lime Pictures, said: "We are thrilled to announce another series commission of Celebs Go Dating with Channel 4.

"The success of CGD as a brand is not to be ignored, and for us to see such huge success in such a competitive market is great testament to the brand and its loyal fans. Series 13 is going to be the biggest test yet for the celebs, as we set out to ramp up the dates by putting celebrities through their paces as they get closer to finding love."

While Genna Gibson, Channel 4's Entertainment Commissioning Editor added: "Celebs Go Dating is an absolute streaming favourite amongst our young audiences and I'm so looking forward to them seeing a whole bunch of new lovelorn celebs getting struck into the world of dating in true Celebs Go Dating style. Our 13th series is set to be a one not to miss!"

The Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Last season had quite the eclectic mix of stars with two Love Islanders Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows joining Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli, model Lottie Moss, comedian and internet personality Spuddz and presenter Vanessa Feltz joining the lineup in the hope they'll find that spark with a special someone.

If you're new to Celebs Go Dating, the premise is pretty much what it says on the tin. In the popular show, six celebrities seek the help of a dating agency and the experts within. They go on dating mixers and blind dates, being matched up with different partners.

Anna Williamson leads the panel, having presented since season 5, where she is joined by Dr Tara Su, Paul Carrick Brunson and narrator Rob Beckett.

Celebs Go Dating is available on demand via Channel 4.