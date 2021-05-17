Check out Henry Golding in the first 'Snake Eyes' trailer

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is one of those films that kind of got lost in the COVID-19 shuffle. But the first trailer is here to remind us to remember the darn name. Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, a member of Japanese clan known as the Arashikage. We know his upcoming origin story will test him, but to what extent is yet to be made clear. The movie marks the first in the new G.I. Joe Origins saga, with the intent to add several more films to the lineup later.

Check out the first trailer for the film!

This clip does exactly what we want our movie trailers to do. We get a little taste of the action without any kind of hard core plot points revealed. Sure, it's a first trailer, but maybe we'll get lucky and they'll decide to keep the cooler scenes under wraps until we get the chance to check it out on the big screen. We might know Snake Eyes' character, but sometimes you want a little bit of mystery when it comes to your big explosions and hardcore action scenes!

Snake Eyes is based on the Hasbro’s G.I. Joe characters, with the script penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel. Robert Schwentke will direct the film, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian will serve as executive producers on the project.

In addition to Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, the new film will star Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master,Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, and Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness.

Snake Eyes is set to hit theaters July 23rd, 2021.