Check out Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the full trailer for 'Respect'

Here it is. No more teasers. Just the full force of Jennifer Hudson as the one and only Aretha Franklin in the first full trailer for Respect.

The long-awaited biopic will follow "the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom."

It's impossible to sum up the likes of Aretha Franklin in a mere 3-minute trailer. But just close your eyes and listen to Hudson. And then do it again. There's no doubt that this is going to capture the power and marry it with the storytelling of Hollywood.

Respect also stars Forest Whitaker as Aretha's father, C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as the Rev. Dr. James Cleveland, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Carolyn Franklin, Skye Dakota Turner as young Aretha, Tate Donovan as John Hammon, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy, making her feature film debut. She's the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed.

Respect hits theaters on Aug. 13, 2021.