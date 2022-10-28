Clarkson's Farm has been renewed for a third season

Clarkson's Farm will return to Prime Video for a third season, following the success of the first two which saw The Grand Tour presenter running his own farm, often with chaotic results!

Although Clarkson's Farm season 2 hasn't aired yet, we already know that there's even more episodes in store so fans won't have to say goodbye to Diddly Squat Farm just yet.

Speaking about the renewal, Jeremy Clarkson said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."

Throughout the course of the series, Jeremy has worked with his girlfriend Lisa as well as friends Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie, and it sounds like he's got lots more up his sleeve and everyone from the previous seasons will be getting involved once again.

Lisa had her say on the return, saying: "There is a whole lot to catch up on here at Diddly Squat - series two is on its way so not long to wait for you to see how much the hard work and love of farming continues. It’s just grand to be already filming series three."

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios added: "Thank you Kaleb, Lisa, Gerald, and Charlie for making sure Jeremy doesn’t completely muck it up.

"Watching Clarkson’s Farm grow from an intimate glimpse into British farming to a global sensation has been a delight. We’re thrilled to be continuing the story year after year as the plot thickens for our favourite farmers."

Prime Video shared this teaser image to confirm the news! (Image credit: Prime Video)

According to Prime Video, Clarkson’s Farm season 3 will follow Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Charlie on their latest farming ventures. They've teased that viewers should expect "more agricultural antics" and "typical Clarkson crafted schemes", and as well as this, there'll be some new characters joining the cast too.

We don't know much else about the third season just yet, especially as the second is yet to be released, but filming takes place over an entire farming year so we might have a little while to wait.

In the meantime, Clarkson's Farm season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video. Jeremy's other show, The Grand Tour, is also available on the service.