CNN's All The Best, All The Worst 2023 recap special airing on TV tonight

To say 2023 was a doozy of a year is an understatement. From "spy balloons" to lost submersibles, from ongoing wars to rising inflation, from Barbie to Oppenheimer, the last 364 days have been jam-packed with memorable moments, both positive and negative. And to commemorate it all, the CNN crew is recapping all of the good and the bad that went down this year.

Hosted by Tom Foreman, the "All the Best, All the Worst 2023" CNN special report will air on the cable network on Saturday, December 30 at 8 pm ET/ 5pm PT. Guests will include Laura Barron-Lopez, Omar Jimenez, Laura Coates, John Berman, Charlotte Wilder, Coy Wire and Max Foster.

Together, they're going to rundown topics from entertainment (Bad Bunny, Boy Genius), sports (the Kansas City Chiefs, Messi mania), wildlife phenomena (the Canadian wildfires, vengeful orca whales), world events (the coronation of Kings Charles, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict) and more.

In addition to being able to watch the show on TV, traditional pay-TV subscribers can also live stream it on CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo, where available. Live TV streaming services that carry CNN are also going to have the special, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV.

The one-hour recap special will repeat on CNN throughout New Year's weekend, with airings on:

Sunday, December 31, 2023 2:00 am ET 7:00 pm ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 5:00 am ET



Following the December 30 airing of the 2023 recap special, CNN viewers can also enjoy a three-hour "History of the Sitcom" program that "reunites audiences with the television friends, families, and co-workers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch" from 9 pm through midnight ET.

And you can keep the TV history lesson going with "Behind the Desk: The Story of Late Night" afterwards at 12 am ET on December 31: host Bill Carter will take you "on a journey through late night television’s most memorable moments with first-hand, behind-the-scenes accounts from some of the most notable names in late night history," including Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Arsenio Hall.