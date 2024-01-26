Coronation Street cancelled tonight — here's when you can watch

Coronation Street fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their daily fix of drama from the cobbles as the soap will not air tonight (Friday, January 26) due to an ITV schedule shake-up.

The schedule change is due to the FA Cup match tonight between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, which will air on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but the soap has faced a slight schedule change this week with episodes airing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday instead.

This means that Coronation Street will not be on tonight as usual and will resume on Monday, January 29 at 8:00pm on ITV1.

If you missed any of this week's episodes due to the schedule change, all of the episodes are available to watch on ITVX now.

A major affair storyline is set to start next week. (Image credit: ITV)

You can also keep up to date with the changes by checking our UK TV Guide for the latest information.

Monday's episode kicks off a major storyline for Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) as he embarks on a steamy affair with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) while her husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is away.

With Tommy still decorating the Barlow house, Steve is loving spending time with his hero. But when his daughter Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) calls and invites him to France for the week, Steve is torn to leave behind Tracy and Tommy.

Despite wanting to hang out with Tommy, he decides to visit Emma and heads off in a taxi.

However, it's clear that there's a spark between Tracy and Tommy and she sends Tim, Kirk and Kevin packing when they fawn over the former footballer.

Talking to What To Watch, actor Matt Milburn revealed more about the upcoming affair.

Matt Milburn as Tommy Orpington in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

He said: “I think in the past, Tommy’s done quite well with the ladies — he’s been a bit of a player on and off the pitch! But his marriage has failed, and he’s probably not been the most settled of fellas.

“Tracy’s very sparky and confident, and I think he likes the challenge of being kept on his toes. She’s not a character who hides away, so he’s challenged by her and he finds that attractive.

“The marriage side of it, in his mind, is a little bit irrelevant. He’s probably a bit thoughtless in that sense but he genuinely doesn’t want to hurt anybody. I don’t think he’s considering the repercussions, although he probably should.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.