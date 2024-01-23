Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow KISSES Tommy Orpington!

Tracy Barlow gets VERY close to former footballer Tommy Orpington in tonight's episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm on ITV1, see our TV Guide for more information). Has she made a mistake or does she know exactly what she's doing?!

Tracy likes a man in overalls! (Image credit: ITV)

With Steve away, Tracy's the one supervising things at home, where Tommy is doing decorating.

When he arrives late, she gives him a telling off for his shonky timekeeping, but when he compliments her outfit, she's thrilled to bits.

Later, in the flower shop, Tracy and Mary are talking about Tommy and how sexy he looks in his overalls.

Mary points out that it's clear Toyah fancies the former footballer and suggests that Tracy does a bit of matchmaking.

But Tracy's got other plans. Instead she warns Toyah off, claiming Tommy's a terrible womaniser and he can't be trusted!

Back at the house, Tommy admits he fancies Tracy and the pair share a kiss.

But is this is big mistake, never to be repeated, or something more?

Tracy kisses Tommy! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bethany's struggling for money and when Daniel reminds her it's her turn to treat him to tea, she knows she can't afford it. So she fibs and tells him she's working to a deadline.

She checks her bank balance and it is NOT looking good but she covers it in front of her mum.

Bethany is desperate for work. (Image credit: ITV)

Later she meets Suki from the Gazette, hoping to get some work from them, but there's no luck. Suki, though, suggests she tries Chit-Chat Magazine, as they could be looking for someone.

Is this a good move for Bethany?

Bethany's being secretive about her financial worries. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at number 3, Michael reveals he's told his brother James all about Ed's gambling debts and the fire at the yard.

But later Michael's left reeling when he sees Craig at the factory and Craig confirms that the fire was started by an electrical heater.

Michael's relieved Ed wasn't responsible but can they move on from his cruel words?

Craig's got some news for Michael Bailey. (Image credit: ITV)

When Simon reveals Carla's given Bobby the job at the factory instread of him, Leanne offers to have a word.

Simon's not keen though and tells her to leave it.

Leanne, worried about her stepson, over-rules Nick and offers him a job at the Bistro instead.

But almost as soon as Si starts work, Bobby suggests they have a lock-in and Simon's tempted!

Is Bobby a bad influence?

In the flat, Damon's dropping hints that he wants to move in with Sarah. Will she agree?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8.00pm on ITV - there is no episode on Friday due to Six Nations Rugby.