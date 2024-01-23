Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey accuses Ed of a sickening lie

By Kerry Barrett
published

Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 29th January on ITV1.

Coronation Street spoilers Ed Bailey looks worried
(Image credit: ITV)

Ed Bailey's horrified when son Michael accuses him of starting the fire at the builder's yard in tonight's episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm on ITV1, see our TV Guide for more information). 

Things look bleak for Ed when Craig arrives at number 3 to take him in for questioning.

Michael's not sure he can trust his dad, even though Ed's adamant he wasn't to blame. So Michael asks him outright and Ed vehemently denies setting fire to the yard.

Is Michael convinced though? Hmm...

Ed and Dee-Dee Bailey

Michael's got something to say. (Image credit: ITV)

At the police station, Ed admits to DS Swain that he accidentally knocked over some white spirit by mistake, but swears he didn't set the fire deliberately.

When Ed and Dee-Dee come home, Michael's got something to say.

He accuses his dad of setting fire to the builder's yard so he could claim the insurance money.

Ouch!

Poor Ed's devastated to realise just how angry Michael is with him.

Where do the Baileys go from here?

Ed Bailey looks worried

Ed is devastated. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, with Tommy Orpington still doing the decorating at the Barlows' house, Steve's loving spending time with his hero. And his wife, Tracy of course!

So when Emma calls and invites him to spend the week with her in France, Steve's torn. 

But despite wanting to hang out with Tommy O, he decides to visit Emma and heads off in a taxi.

Steve, Tracy and Tommy Orpington

Steve's off to France - reluctantly!  (Image credit: ITV)

Tim, Kirk and Kevin see their chance and head over to the house to fawn over the former footballer, hoping to drag him into the pub for a drink.

But Tracy sends the men packing and it's clear there's a spark between her and Tommy.

And Steve's away...

Steve, Tracy and Tommy Orpington

Tommy's not short of fans. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Simon is struggling to keep things going. He wakes up with a hangover and realises he spilled beer all over Nick's paperwork. Fortunately, he manages to print it all out again and he delivers it to the Bistro to a grateful Nick.

In fact, Nick's so pleased he urges Leanne to speak to Carla about giving Simon his job back.

Leanne pleads with Carla to understand that Simon's struggling without his dad in his life, and to give him another chance.

Will Carla agree?

Bethany and Daniel

Bethany's evasive about her article. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Daniel finds Bethany writing an article in the cafe, and seeing her so absorbed asks what she's writing about.

But Bethany's evasive and avoids his questions. Later, she calls her publisher but it's clear they're not interested in her article.

Bethany and Daniel

What is Bethany up to? (Image credit: ITV)

There's bad news for Todd as Moses tells him he's moving to London to find another job.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.00pm.

