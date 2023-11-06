Coronation Street confirms heartbreaking death to hit the cobbles

Coronation Street has revealed a heartbreaking storyline for Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), in upcoming scenes which will see him receiving some important test results.

Fans know that Paul recently received a motor neurone disease diagnosis, which has had an effect on his everyday life. So far, symptoms have included walking with a limp and issues with his hand, meaning even little tasks like making a cup of tea have been challenging.

Despite the diagnosis, Paul has seen his fair share of happiness over the past few months, including marrying Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), but his health is set to take a turn for the worse in upcoming episodes.

Our Coronation Street spoilers tease that Paul has been experiencing coughing fits, and his loved ones insist that he go see a nurse as soon as possible to explain what he's been experiencing. However, it's not good news and he learns that he only has six to 12 months to live.

On top of this, Paul has been concerned about money, telling Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) that he’s applied for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) but it will take around 11 weeks for any money to come through.

Paul will receive some shocking news... (Image credit: ITV)

This means that fans will eventually be saying goodbye to actor Peter Ash, who has been playing the role of Paul Foreman since 2018, quickly going on to become a fan favourite.

Over the years we have seen Paul making a new life for himself after spending time in prison after taking the blame for someone else. Later, he gained employment at Underworld and fell in love with Vicar Billy, becoming a father figure to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).

Speaking about his upcoming departure from the soap, Peter told Metro: "People have been lovely saying they don’t want me to go and stuff like that.

"Everyone’s been amazing, it’s been quite overwhelming. To get messages from people who have lost loved ones and who are currently living with loved ones who have MND – it really is something."

He added: "I appreciate all the kind responses we’ve had so far."

Coronation Street airs weekdays on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.