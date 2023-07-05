Coronation Street couple under THREAT as huge character makes SHOCK return

A Coronation Street favourite is heading back to the cobbles after five years.

Much-loved Coronation Street couple Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) could be in jeopardy as a blast from Gemma's past is set to make an explosive return to the cobbles.

Gemma's wealthy ex-boyfriend Henry Newton will make his comeback to Weatherfield as actor George Banks briefly reprises the role.

As revealed in the TV Times soap summer preview, which is out in shops now, Gemma starts a new job working for her former lover Henry following her and her husband Chesney's recent financial struggles.

But how will Chesney react to the news of her new boss? And does Gemma still harbour any romantic feelings for her rich ex?

Brewery heir Henry first appeared in Coronation Street in 2017 and began dating Gemma as part of a cruel bet with his friend.

Henry Newton will return to the cobbles after five years. (Image credit: ITV)

He returned in 2018 to win Gemma back after their relationship fell apart and they tried to buy The Rovers together but lost out to Jenny and Johnny Connor.

Henry then caused chaos when he threatened to sue Jenny and Johnny over a fake broken arm as he became desperate for cash to pay off thugs who worked for the family of his ex-fiancée Cressida Lanscombe.

His last scenes saw him being kidnapped by gangsters and driven away in Chesney's stolen car. Henry has not been seen since — until now.

Gemma's new job comes as she agrees to look after little Bertie and Glory under her unofficial childminding service. But when an exhausted Gemma falls asleep after taking care of a house full of children, Bertie finds her bottle of antidepressants in her bag and Gemma is left terrified when she notices that the toddler has eaten some.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.