'Coronation Street' fans delighted by the return of a missing character – looking very cute!
By Steven Murphy published
Corrie fans haven't seen this one for a while...
Corrie fans were delighted in Friday's episode when one of Gemma and Chesney's lesser-spotted twins made an appearance. And many of them melted at the sight of cute little Bryn.
The quads seem to have always been 'upstairs' in recent times. Little Aled has made some appearances as part of his deafness storyline, but the other three tots – Cerys, Bryn and Llio – have been rarely seen. Mainly, they've been heard crying from their bedroom, as Chesney or Gemma head upstairs to sort them out
However, this episode saw a scene with Gemma and Bernie, where the harassed mum moaned over her money worries. But guess who else was there... little Bryn!
Viewers were delighted – and a little relieved – to see that one of the little ones was alive and well.
"Was I imagining it, or was that an actual quad in Gemma’s sitting room?" joked one viewer. And others echoed the sentiment....
Was I imagining it, or was that an actual quad in Gemma’s sitting room lol!! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/dsP1ZW5dg5January 21, 2022
Hold the phone...there's an actual quad!!!!! 😆😲#CorrieJanuary 21, 2022
Glad to see one of the quads made it downstairs. #CorrieJanuary 21, 2022
Viewers have been joking online about the quads whereabouts for a while. But there was one big surprise for them courtesy of Bryn's appearance.
As kids, do, it seems the quads have grown a lot since we last saw them last. Now two years old, little Bryn has grown into an adorable little tot – delighting viewers as he threw look at his mum.
"How cute is Bryn?" one viewer posted.
While another was delighted that the boy took after his dad. "Bryn is a redhead!" they tweeted.
"
Awww how cute is Bryn ? Nice to see one of the Quads #CorrieJanuary 21, 2022
The quads are 2 allready?! #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieJanuary 21, 2022
BRYN IS A REDHEAD. Brilliant. #CorrieJanuary 21, 2022
Of course, we know that we haven't seen a lot of the quads over the last couple of years because of Covid filming restrictions. Which is another reason it was nice to see Bryn's appearance – it provided a positive sign that filming on the soaps is slowly getting back to normal.
Bring on Llio and Carys next, please, Corrie!
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
