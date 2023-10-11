Coronation Street fans fear THIS character 'might be next' in Stephen's killing spree

Coronation Street viewers are concerned for the fate of veteran Peter Barlow after tonight's episode saw him in an altercation with serial killer Stephen.

In the latest episode of Coronation Street during Super Soap Week (which aired Wednesday 11th October 2023) Stephen transfers the full balance of Underworld's account to a fake one he's set up, leaving Carla shocked when she receives the notification of the transaction.

Stephen then runs into Peter, who attacks him physically before Audrey breaks up the fight - but after the incident, viewers are concerned that Peter might be next on Stephen's hit list.

'I think Stephen will kill again before he's caught. Peter may be next,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Whos getting the axe friday then? Stephen? Peter? Tim?'

Other Corrie fans expressed their worry that Peter might leave the show, with another writing, 'I hope Peter Barlow never leaves #Corrie - he's the main reason I watch.'

While another wrote, 'OK that has got to be Tim standing there at the end! Would be a good twist! Looking forward to Friday. Really want it to be Peter or Carla that splat the b*stard tho!'

And another Corrie fan said of Peter lashing out at Stephen, 'Peter entering his vigilante era. Canny wait!'

And another viewer commented, 'I wonder if something happens between Peter and Stephen. We know Chris is leaving. And he’s on a mission.'

And another wrote, 'Peter Barlow is one of the best, most well developed characters to ever exist in soap. Nobody else will ever compare. Going to miss him so much.'

Will Peter Barlow survive against evil Stephen?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.