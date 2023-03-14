Coronation Street fans divided over 'frustrating' stalking storyline twist

Coronation Street fans have spoken out about the way Daisy Midgeley's stalking storyline has been portrayed in the ITV show.

In Monday's (March 13) episode of Coronation Street, Daisy came face to face with Justin's sister, who warned her that this isn't the first time that Justin has harassed a woman — and told a terrified Daisy that he's very dangerous.

This latest revelation has sparked debate among Coronation Street fans, with some suggesting the show isn't showing women how to deal with stalkers.

One frustrated fan wrote on Twitter, "For goodness sake, why isn't Daisy, going to the police with his sister & making a request under Claire's Law? Then with his previous out in the open make another application for a Stalking Protection Order. Why aren't you showing women how to deal with stalkers #Corrie??"

To which another fan of the ITV show replied, "I know, they seem to have made this whole storyline much harder work than it needed be."

To which the original poster replied, "Yep it's all really frustrating."

While other Coronation Street viewers backed up the show and argued that producers are making the right call by making things so difficult for Daisy, writing, "This is a very accurate account of what the police do (or don’t) and that’s the point."

After suggesting that Daisy's story is actually very accurate and that is the whole point of the storyline the viewer continued: "Restraining orders aren’t given out easily. You have to have a lot of evidence and a lot of previous police reports. This is the point of the story. The police only act after a serious assault."

And as most fans know, a serious assault is rumoured to be on the way for poor Daisy, with a devastating acid attack storyline in the pipeline. It was reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab) that bride-to-be Daisy would be targeted in a terrifying acid attack as stalker Justin hurls corrosive liquid at her in upcoming storylines.

Watch as Justin's obsession with Daisy continues to take a dark turn as Coronation Street continues tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15.

