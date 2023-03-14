Coronation Street fans divided over 'frustrating' stalking storyline twist
Tensions were high in tonight's episode of Coronation Street, which saw Daisy attempt to get revenge on Justin.
Coronation Street fans have spoken out about the way Daisy Midgeley's stalking storyline has been portrayed in the ITV show.
In Monday's (March 13) episode of Coronation Street, Daisy came face to face with Justin's sister, who warned her that this isn't the first time that Justin has harassed a woman — and told a terrified Daisy that he's very dangerous.
This latest revelation has sparked debate among Coronation Street fans, with some suggesting the show isn't showing women how to deal with stalkers.
One frustrated fan wrote on Twitter, "For goodness sake, why isn't Daisy, going to the police with his sister & making a request under Claire's Law? Then with his previous out in the open make another application for a Stalking Protection Order. Why aren't you showing women how to deal with stalkers #Corrie??"
For goodness sake, why isn't Daisy, going to the Police with his sister & making a request under Claire's Law? Then with his previous out in the open make another application for a Stalking Protection Order.Why aren't you showing women how to deal with stalkers #Corrie ??March 13, 2023
To which another fan of the ITV show replied, "I know, they seem to have made this whole storyline much harder work than it needed be."
To which the original poster replied, "Yep it's all really frustrating."
I know, but they seem to have made this whole storyline much harder work than it needed be.March 14, 2023
While other Coronation Street viewers backed up the show and argued that producers are making the right call by making things so difficult for Daisy, writing, "This is a very accurate account of what the police do (or don’t) and that’s the point."
After suggesting that Daisy's story is actually very accurate and that is the whole point of the storyline the viewer continued: "Restraining orders aren’t given out easily. You have to have a lot of evidence and a lot of previous police reports. This is the point of the story. The police only act after a serious assault."
This is a very accurate account of what the police do (or don’t) and that’s the point. Restraining orders aren’t given out easily. You have to have a lot of evidence and a lot of previous police reports. This is the point of the story. The police only act after serious assault.March 13, 2023
And as most fans know, a serious assault is rumoured to be on the way for poor Daisy, with a devastating acid attack storyline in the pipeline. It was reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab) that bride-to-be Daisy would be targeted in a terrifying acid attack as stalker Justin hurls corrosive liquid at her in upcoming storylines.
Watch as Justin's obsession with Daisy continues to take a dark turn as Coronation Street continues tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.