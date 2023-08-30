Coronation Street fans show their sympathy for THIS key character after SHOCK turn of events
Coronation Street viewers have noted how this character always seems to get the short straw
Coronation Street viewers have noted how Audrey has been dealt yet another bad hand, with Stephen's lies going yet again undetected.
The last instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Monday, 28th August 2023) saw Stephen pull the wool over Audrey's eyes in the latest equity drama.
But it's Audrey who has Corrie fans talking, who are expressing their concern for the character, who hasn't had the best run throughout the course of the show.
'Poor Audrey, first her own Grandson Nick totally rips her off, now her own Son Stephen. Although if she thinks that's bad just wait til she finds out he's also a f*****g serial killer seriously,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
Others predicted a grim outcome for Sarah Barlow, with another writing, 'I have a feeling Stephen is going to pin this all on Sarah later on and make out she’s the one trying to take Audrey’s money.'
While another said, 'of course Sarah didn't grass Stephen up to Audrey. what's 1 more lie for that witch? if only Stephen would bump Sarah off.'
While another wrote in sympathy for Audrey, 'So far Gail, Sarah and Bethany the only Audrey relations that havent tried to do her in.'
To which another fan wrote, 'It must be a man thing.'
And an Audrey fan account quipped, 'give 'em time yet! because i am immortal!'
Others had a few stern words for Stephen himself, with one viewer comparing him to Donald Trump, writing, 'Shona to Jenny - 'So what's with you and Lord Sugar' Stephen ain't no Lord Sugar, more like Donald Trump!!!'
Will Audrey soon realise the truth about Stephen - before it's too late?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 30th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.