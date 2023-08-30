Coronation Street fans show their sympathy for THIS key character after SHOCK turn of events

Coronation Street viewers have noted how Audrey has been dealt yet another bad hand, with Stephen's lies going yet again undetected.

The last instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Monday, 28th August 2023) saw Stephen pull the wool over Audrey's eyes in the latest equity drama.

But it's Audrey who has Corrie fans talking, who are expressing their concern for the character, who hasn't had the best run throughout the course of the show.

'Poor Audrey, first her own Grandson Nick totally rips her off, now her own Son Stephen. Although if she thinks that's bad just wait til she finds out he's also a f*****g serial killer seriously,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Others predicted a grim outcome for Sarah Barlow, with another writing, 'I have a feeling Stephen is going to pin this all on Sarah later on and make out she’s the one trying to take Audrey’s money.'

While another said, 'of course Sarah didn't grass Stephen up to Audrey. what's 1 more lie for that witch? if only Stephen would bump Sarah off.'

While another wrote in sympathy for Audrey, 'So far Gail, Sarah and Bethany the only Audrey relations that havent tried to do her in.'

To which another fan wrote, 'It must be a man thing.'

And an Audrey fan account quipped, 'give 'em time yet! because i am immortal!'

Others had a few stern words for Stephen himself, with one viewer comparing him to Donald Trump, writing, 'Shona to Jenny - 'So what's with you and Lord Sugar' Stephen ain't no Lord Sugar, more like Donald Trump!!!'

Will Audrey soon realise the truth about Stephen - before it's too late?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 30th August 2023 to see what happens next.

