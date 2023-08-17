Coronation Street favourite shares fears they could be KILLED OFF in dark murder plot

A Coronation Street star is worried that they could become Stephen Reid's next victim.

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has shared her concerns that her character could be murdered by serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) as his reign of terror continues.

Jodie plays Rovers barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, who is the sister of George (Tony Maudsley) and also runs the Little Big Shotz performance group.

Evil Stephen's killing spree has rocked the cobbles over recent months, with the businessman murdering three people so far — and he could already be eyeing up his fourth victim.

With the businessman terrified that he may be exposed at any minute, he could kill again at any moment in a bid to keep his secrets hidden.

Talking to Digital Spy about the storyline, Jodie revealed that Glenda's dislike of Stephen may not work in her favour to avoid the killer's hit list.

Jodie Prenger is worried that Glenda Shuttleworth could be Stephen Reid's next target. (Image credit: ITV)

She said: "Glenda has never liked him — ever since he took that £10 note! She clocks it, doesn't she? I think Glenda goes on a gut reaction and I don't think she thinks he's good news.

"But the sad thing is, [in real life] he's one of the nicest people! Everybody asks that. When you're talking about what's going on, they go: 'Oh, what's Stephen like?' He's just the nicest guy, he really is."

Jodie also revealed her concerns that Glenda could be Stephen's next victim, saying: "Yeah, of course it's a worry — because you don't know what's going to happen! Imagine if he gets me? Everyone would have to say: 'Glenda was right!'"

Serial killer Stephen has been terrorising the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

In other news, there has been fears that Coronation Street favourite Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) could meet his grisly end as new pictures revealed that he may become Stephen's next victim.

Todd Boyce and Joe Duttine, who play Stephen and Tim, were spotted filming the gruesome scenes on-location.

The pictures show Todd and Joe filming the upcoming scenes with a stunt double dressed as Tim. Stephen is seen trying to strangle Tim with a tie from the backseat of a taxi, before trying to finish the murder against the bonnet of the car.

Is this the end of Tim's time on the cobbles or will he manage to escape the killer and be the one to expose his crimes?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.