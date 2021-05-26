Coronation Street sees Asha and Abi leave Corey for dead in shocking revenge twist?

Asha's plan to unearth the truth goes horribly wrong...

Coronation Street fans will rejoice next week when Asha Alahan puts her plan to expose killer Corey Brent into action.

Fans of the soap already know that Corey is responsible for the vile hate crime that left Seb dead and Nina fighting for her life.

Asha keeps up the pretence of liking Corey despite upsetting Nina (Picture: ITV)

But while everyone suspects that he and his gang of mates are guilty, Corey is doing a very good job at lying his way out of trouble.

However, the scales have finally fallen from Asha's eyes and she is playing the long game in a bid to get a confession out of him.

Next week's Coronation Street will see Asha lying to Nina as she defends Corey once again over Seb's death.

Abi wants revenge on Corey so follows him with a broken bottle (Picture: ITV)

Nina is horrified that Corey and Asha are together, but little does she know Asha is trying to regain Corey's trust so that she can get him to admit what happened the night of the attack.

As Corey upsets everyone by turning up at Seb's funeral, grieving Abi sees red and grabs a broken bottle, ready for revenge.

Thankfully Asha intervenes and then next thing we see is Abi heading to meet a dealer to buy drugs.

However, the drugs aren't for Abi - they're for Asha to add to Corey's drink so that she can look through his phone while he's unconscious.

Corey falls down the stairs after Asha drugs him (Picture: ITV)

Asha plays with fire

The plan is risky, but it pays off as Nina looks through his messages.

However, things start to go wrong when a worried Nina calls Asha and the ringing causes a confused Corey to wake up.

Soon he is stumbling around the flat as Nina and Abi arrive to help Asha.

Things take a terrible turn though when Corey loses his balance and falls down the stairs at the flats.

Will Asha call an ambulance or leave Corey for dead? (Picture: ITV)

As Corey lays lifelessly at the bottom of the stairs, the women are faced with an impossible choice... do they call an ambulance or leave Corey to die?

Will they use this chance to get the ultimate revenge on Corey?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.