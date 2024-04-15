Coronation Street star confirms casting for character that fans are DESPERATE to meet

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers has revealed that the soap will bring in DS Lisa Swain's teenage daughter, who fans have been eager to meet ever since she was mentioned.

The local detective has been made a permanent character as she works on solving Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) mysterious disappearance.

After finding blood in Lauren's flat, DS Swain arrested Roy Cropper (David Neilson) for murder.

Not much is known about DS Swain, apart from the fact that she has a 16-year-old daughter, who she mentioned to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) after she demanded police action for her daughter Amy's rape.

Now, the mystery surrounding DS Swain's daughter may about to be solved as she is set to make a highly-anticipated appearance on the cobbles, according to Vicky.

DS Swain is a mother to a teenage daughter. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch, Vicky shared that casting is underway for her "feisty" teenage daughter.

She teased: "We’re in the process of casting her 16-year-old daughter, and I think it’s fair to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — she’s feisty, opinionated and educated.

"It’s going to be interesting watching Swain juggling her professional and personal lives. Also, we know she’s gay, so is there another mother and, if so, is she involved?"

In another interview, Vicky lifted the lid on her character's backstory as she hinted at a potential romance for DS Swain.

Vicky revealed: "Relationship-wise with her we know she has a teenage daughter. Also, I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this — she’s gay. I think she perhaps has seen somebody who’s caught her eye but at the moment she’s far too busy focusing on this investigation, her career, being a single mum and juggling her home life as well.

"If anybody out there has got teenage daughters they can quite well understand what I’m saying with that. Obviously to portray that with authenticity, to be creatively challenged by that, is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.