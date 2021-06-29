'Coronation Street' star reveals new love interest for Fiz Stape

Coronation Street's Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) will be asked out on a date in an upcoming episode.

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has revealed that a new romance could be in the offing for her character, Fiz Stape, when she is asked out on a date.

Fiz was left reeling back in April when her long-term partner, Tyrone Dobbs, left her for their much younger neighbour, Alina.

In a further blow, she learns this week that Tyrone and Alina are having a baby together.

But in an upcoming episode, Fiz will be asked out by a customer at the furniture shop, called Phill. And once she has recovered from the shock, she decides to take him up on the offer.

Speaking exclusively to TV Times magazine about the new plot, Jennie reveals, “It’s perfect timing, and comes really out of the blue.

“‘Fiz still has that downer on herself and thinks ‘Alina’s gorgeous and I’m not.’

"She can’t believe it; it feels too good to be true. It makes her feel that there might be a little bit of life after Tyrone.”

Moving on: Tyrone (Alan Halsall) is now shacked up with Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu), who recently bought him a motorbike (Image credit: ITV)

But as Fiz tentatively embarks on a new romance, Tyrone will be noticeably narked to see his ex with another man.

Adds Jennie, “Tyrone knows this is happening, and there are a few mortifying times when he is jealous.

“Fiz is like ‘You’ve no right to be. I’m just going on a date with this guy, whereas you’ve moved in with another woman and you’re having a baby with her!’

“She’s incredulous! There is a chance that Tyrone could scupper this possible new relationship, and she’s fuming about that.”

Is Ty harbouring feelings for his ex? And if pregnant Alina clocks his jealousy, could he be turfed out of their love nest?

Fiz and Tyrone got together in 2012, when he was in a relationship with abusive police officer Kirsty Soames, who recently died.

Tyrone is set to be jealous when Fiz gets asked out on a date by another man. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone shared an illicit kiss with Alina in March, who briefly lived with the former couple at number nine. Though he initially passed it off as a mistake, he later admitted to Fiz that he was in love with the beautician.

His and Alina’s relationship has since been the source of much humour, with the pair posing for a cheesy ‘couples’ shoot, and Tyrone becoming a laughing stock thanks to Alina encouraging him to wear skinny jeans and slip-on shoes.

Says Jennie, “Fiz is glad she’s not in his shoes - or rather his loafers!

“‘Now that he’s got Alina pregnant, she’s like ‘A lot of people think you’re crazy, including me, but you know what? You do whatever you want.’

“She’s got great friends in Maria and Evelyn, and realises she needs to leave him to it.”

Coronation Street is subject to schedule changes due to Euro 2020. The next episode of Coronation Street will air tonight, Tuesday 29th June at 8pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for listings. All of this week's episodes can also be seen now on ITV Hub.