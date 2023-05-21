Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott opens up about how his character will end up 'humiliated'
Coronation Street's Ryan has been through the wringer, but it looks like things are going to get even worse.
Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott has revealed how he might be impacted by the current catfishing storyline in the show, which has seen Ryan's friend Daisy impersonating Crystal, a love interest.
In a previous Coronation Street episode, viewers saw Crystal jet back to Ibiza to pursue her DJ-ing career and tell Daisy about her plans.
Rather than relay the information to Ryan, Daisy instead pretends to be Crystal to keep Ryan's spirits up after the horrific acid attack that rocked the street.
Actor Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan in the show, has revealed the emotional impact that Daisy's actions might have on him.
He told The Mirror, "The thing is, Ryan has had such an intimate back-and-forth over the past month or so with 'Crystal' that he is genuinely starting to believe that in a different world, in a different time, or somewhere down the line that there might be something there with her because they have developed an actual relationship.
"There has been a lot of natural chemistry between them and Ryan is finding joy in investing in their relationship. So to find out that it's been Daisy the whole time would make him feel humiliated because he has been very raw and 'himself' with this person."
He continued, "He would feel so deceived because it's such a huge lie to play for such a long time so he would feel like he was a toy and that he's a game to Daisy. He would feel an explosion of contempt for Daisy because he feels like he has lost Crystal and Daisy in one fell swoop."
Corrie viewers agree, predicting there will be a bad end for Daisy after her betrayal.
'Posing as Crystal is going to come back and bite Daisy in the ass,' predicted one fan on Twitter.
'Posing as Crystal is going to come back and bite Daisy in the ass,' predicted one fan on Twitter.
While another said, 'Daisy shouldn’t be allowed to have a phone. Ever.'
While another said, 'Daisy shouldn't be allowed to have a phone. Ever.'
What's next for Ryan and Daisy? Tune in next week to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
