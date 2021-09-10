'Coronation Street' star Sally Carman reveals she wants 'Vera' actress Brenda Blethyn to play Abi’s mum!

Coronation Street star Sally Carman, better known as Abi Franklin, says she would like Vera actress Brenda Blethyn to join the soap as Abi’s mum.

The 40-year-old made the revelation to whattowatch.com and other media at an online press conference to discuss the climax of son Seb's murder trial.

In a recent issue of TVTimes magazine, Vera star Blethyn revealed how she was a big fan of Coronation Street; telling the publication, “I’d love to be part of the Platt family or part of Abi the mechanic’s family. I think she’s terrific.”

Asked for her response to Blethyn’s comment, Carman replied: “Oh my goodness, Brenda is awesome. Kenny (Doughty), who is Brenda’s sidekick on Vera, I worked with him on a show a few years back, and he’s brilliant so we’re friends.

“He’s a big supporter of Corrie; he watches it all the time, and I know Brenda does as well, so for her to say that, that’s brilliant, I’m chuffed.”

And asked who she thought Blethyn could play, Carman added, “She could play my mother. I would adore that!”

Viewers may not be meeting Abi’s mum any time soon, but they will soon be seeing her ex-partner Tez, who is also the father of her late son Seb. Corrie have cast Stephen Lord in the role. Stephen starred in EastEnders between 2007 and 2008 as Jase Dyer.

Abi calls on dodgy Tez for help when she decides to take matters into her own hands to make sure evil teen Corey Brent pays for Seb’s murder following his shock acquittal in court.

The revenge plot is being touted as one of the major storylines for Autumn, and is set to form a huge part of Coronation Street’s ‘Super Soap Week’ in October.

Teasing Abi’s revenge mission, Carman says “It’s huge and life changing, but it’s like she’s being driven by a force that she can’t stop.

“There are stunts galore, and it’s been so much fun (to film).

“It’s one of those storylines as an actor where you just go ‘Come on, let’s ‘ave it!’”

