Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien hints at DRAMA ahead for Sarah
Coronation Street actor Tina has opened up about what's in store after Bethany's return
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has opened up about her daughter Bethany's return to the cobbles — and hinted at some drama ahead.
Bethany Platt (played by Lucy Fallon) returning to Coronation Street is bound to ruffle a few feathers — and there's a big question mark over whether she'll start things up with old flame Daniel Osbourne, who's now with Daisy Midgeley.
Tina explained to ECHO: "I think if Sarah knows Bethany well enough, she knows that there's probably going to be drama following very closely behind her. She's over the moon that Bethany is back. She's not expecting to see her, and it's a complete surprise.
"In the first episodes, Bethany doesn't tell Sarah certain things about Daniel, so I think Sarah feels quite put out. She doesn't really know what's going on properly."
But while Bethany's return may mean some drama, it also has some good points, particularly regarding the Platt family dynamic. She explained: "There's a dynamic between the group of us that it's just so beautiful to be a part of. You've got such different characters.
"There's David's sarcasm and his little put-downs. Sarah's always trying to be the best child, and the rest of the family are rolling [their] eyes at her."
She also added: "If I've got scenes with Jack after 4 pm, I cannot keep a straight face. So if we've got lines, I can't even look him in the eye, but he gets it because he just makes me laugh too much."
"But Helen Worth is the cheeky one. She'll get you laughing and is a bit of a dark horse. She looks really sensible and behaving herself, but she's the one that will make everybody corpse!"
Sarah also added how she feels like she's "won the lottery" working at Corrie. She explained: "To be honest, I feel I've won the lottery when it comes to my job, I really do. I absolutely love working with the people that I love.
"With Ciarán being back as well, I've just not stopped laughing. He's probably more mischievous in real life than his character, which is saying something in a really nice way. He just brings a lot of good energy to set and makes it really good fun to work on."
She also gushed about working with Lucy again, explaining: ""And then there's Lucy. I love her, and it's amazing to have her back. For me personally, working with Lucy Fallon again has just been such a joy."
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
