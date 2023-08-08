Coronation Street viewers praise 'hilarious' episode and ask to see more of THIS character

Coronation Street fans were pleasantly surprised by last night's episode, which brought a dose of humour cobbles.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, (which aired Monday 7th August 2023) we saw barmaid Glenda lose her voice, meaning a punter had to step in her place - with some amusing results.

And fans were pleased to have a lighthearted moment among the drama.

'Last nights #Corrie episode brought back what’s been missing for ages. Humour!!' wrote one fan on Twitter.

'Glenda losing her voice, that old singer nearly keeling over to Todd almost breaking his nose on Bernie’s massage table she found in a skip.

'More of this please @itvcorrie.'

Others commented how much they loved the scenes, which brought some light relief to the show.

'Brilliant episode of #Corrie tonight. Lots of laughs (especially Bernie, Todd and the massage table!) and a heartbreaking performance from Sally-Ann Matthews who I feel is becoming the heart of the show', wrote another.

'Jenny, Daisy, Glenda and Gemma make such a wonderful team.'

While another said, 'Jenny Connor queen of the rovers! Loved that scene with Glenda tonight.'

And another wrote, 'corrie was actually good tonight i think?? not amazing, but a nice change from usual and enjoyable. the microphone bit with glenda was [death emoji].'

And another wrote, 'Loved #Corrie tonight, it felt like proper Corrie with them coming together in the Rovers. More like that please, oh and more of Jenny, Glenda and Daisy immediately!'

While another said, '#Corrie Hilarious tonight - Daisy to Glenda as Glynn is being wheeled out of the Rovers by the paramedics, after having a heart attack, "Why don't you sing "My Heart will go on"?'

But not everyone was happy with the latest antics on Corrie, with others commenting on the repetitive nature of the storyline.

'Isn't that story of Eliza meeting a mystery man online who turns out to be her father, the exact same story as Faye Windass, who several years ago, met a mystery man online who turned out to be her father?' commented one viewer.

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 to find out what's in store next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.