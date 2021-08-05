'Coronation Street' — Zeedan Nazir to make shock return in 'explosive' storyline

Coronation Street star Qasim Akhtar is set for a dramatic comeback next month as Zeedan returns after three years away.

Corrie teases that there's a "surprise and trouble in store" for Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) as her grandson Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) arrives back on the cobbles in September.

Qasim said about the role: “I’m excited to be back and getting stuck into an explosive storyline that I feel the viewers are going to love. Zeedan’s found himself in trouble yet again and I hope everyone tunes in to see madness unfold! Watch this space…”

Zeedan left in 2018 after thumping a man on the streets in order to protect his former wife Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) and her girlfriend Kate Connor (Faye Brookes). Wracked with guilt, he couldn’t cope with his actions and left Weatherfield.

Zeedan will be making his return to Weatherfield in September, as he arrives for his grandmother Yasmeen’s birthday. However, he is shocked to discover that the business is in serious financial trouble after his sister Alya (Sair Khan) fell for a bank scam.

Desperate Alya wants to keep the truth from Yasmeen, but she’s suspicious when Zeedan offers to bail her out.

When two thugs attack Zeedan in the street, Alya questions whether the assault could have something to do with his new found wealth?

Uncertainty and concern are rife for the Nazir family in this juicy storyline and leaves us questioning: just why has Zeedan left his new wife and decided to return to Weatherfield? Where has he got all this money from? Could it be from crime?

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “Qasim is a fantastic actor and Zeedan is a character with tonnes of connections in the show, so I’m really excited to bring him back in what will be a really juicy story for the Nazirs. Zeedan has made some mistakes while he’s been off-screen but he’s determined to be a better man.

"However, the path to redemption is strewn with pitfalls and Alya and Yasmeen end up getting sucked into the trouble that follows him to Weatherfield from his old life, threatening what promises to be Yasmeen’s fairytale ending, after her ordeal at the hands of Geoff.”

Zadeen has previously been at the forefront of many major storylines, including his wife Rana’s affair with Kate Connor and the departure of his grandfather Sharif (Marc Anwar), after his affair was exposed. As well as the loss of his father Kal (Jimi Mistry) who tragically died in the 12 Victoria Court fire.