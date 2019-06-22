Is CuriosityStream available in 4K resolution?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch CuriosityStream in 4K. But it costs a lot more, and not all shows are streamed in 4K.

CuriosityStream in 4K is great, but pricey (and limited)

High-definition streaming is great. But ultra-high definition is even better. And, generally speaking, if you can watch something in 4K, you should well consider it.

CuriosityStream — which features thousands of shows and documentaries in the realm of science, art and technology — is available in 4K resolution. You'll pay either $9.99 a month, or $69.99 if you want to pay for a year up front.

There are some caveats, though.

First is that the 4K streams are available only in the web app, on Roku, or on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, or Chromecast. Notably missing is the native CuriosityStream app on Vizio TVs, as well as mention of any other smart TVs that support 4K.

And not not all shows on CuriosityStream are available in 4K resolution.

Other than that, though, you should be good. Just know that the 4K feed of CuriosityStream costs a good bit more than the HD feed. So maybe try things out first to see what you think.

